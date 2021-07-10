Donegal's Covid-19 rate more than three times the national average

Donegal had 620 confirmed cases over 14 days up to July 7
Donegal’s Covid-19 infection rate has risen to more than three times the national average.
The rate in the county has risen to 389.5 confirmed cases per 100,000 people over 14 days from 254.4 in a week.
The latest figures show the national incidence rate is 126.7.
Donegal had 620 confirmed cases over 14 days up to July 7 with a five-day moving average of 53.
The Buncrana electoral area has the highest rate in the State at more than seven times the national rate.
Health Service Executive (HSE) figures show that one in six patients hospitalised with Covid-19 were at Letterkenny University Hospital at one stage this week. A pop-up testing centre is operating in Buncrana due to the high rate of infection.
There were 10 Covid-19 patients in the hospital on Wednesday, out of a total of 60 nationally.
Over 55% of the adult population of the State is now fully vaccinated and 70% partially vaccinated, HSE chief executive Paul Reid said on Saturday. Over 275,000 vaccinations have been administered this week so far, he said.
