Plans for 18-metre communications tower from Eircom refused permission

Donegal County Council has turned down an application from Eircom Limited for planning permission to build a 18-metre monopole in Fahan
Planners have refused permission for an 18-metre communications tower close to Lough Swilly.
Donegal County Council has turned down an application from Eircom Limited for planning permission to build a 18-metre monopole carrying antennas and associated equipment at Church Brae, Carrontlieve, Fahan. The plans included ground-based equipment cabinets and all associated site development works for wireless data and broadband services.
The council ruled that the height, scale and location of the development “would have the potential to be an incongruous structure” in the Fahan area and would result in “an unacceptable visual impact that would seriously injure the amenities in the area and property in the vicinity”.
Planners also ruled that there had been insufficient examination of alternative sites or justification that it was “a last resort” site.
More News
Donegal County Council has turned down an application from Eircom Limited for planning permission to build a 18-metre monopole in Fahan
Margaret Bannigan Fox was especially proud of her townland of Legaltion where she lived her whole life
Fixed charge penalty notices were issued to a number of motorists who were found to be in breach of road traffic legislation
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.