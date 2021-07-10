Plans for 18-metre communications tower from Eircom refused permission

Council rules tower would ‘seriously injure amenities’ in area close to Lough Swilly

Donegal County Council has turned down an application from Eircom Limited for planning permission to build a 18-metre monopole in Fahan

Planners have refused permission for an 18-metre communications tower close to Lough Swilly.
Donegal County Council has turned down an application from Eircom Limited for planning permission to build a 18-metre monopole carrying antennas and associated equipment at Church Brae, Carrontlieve, Fahan. The plans included ground-based equipment cabinets and all associated site development works for wireless data and broadband services.
The council ruled that the height, scale and location of the development “would have the potential to be an incongruous structure” in the Fahan area and would result in “an unacceptable visual impact that would seriously injure the amenities in the area and property in the vicinity”.
Planners also ruled that there had been insufficient examination of alternative sites or justification that it was “a last resort” site.

