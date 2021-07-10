Council refuses planning permission for Donegal holiday park following objections

Planners concerned development could impact nearby conservation areas

Revealed: Plans submitted for multi-million euro new nursing home in Donegal

Planners ruled the proposed stationary homes would constitute a multiple holiday home development in a rural area where such development is prohibited unless it meets certain criteria

Reporter:

Declan Magee

Email:

declan.magee@iconicnews.ie

Donegal County Council has refused planning permission for a proposed holiday park in north Inishowen.
Plans had been lodged with the council to construct the park which would include stationary homes and campervan and caravan stations at Rashenney, Clonmany.
The application by Owen McLaughlin was for the construction of a reception building with communal facilities, ten stationary homes, ten caravan stations, ten campervan stations, 12 glamping pods, four yurts, a tent pitching area, hard and soft play areas and a shower block with sanitary facilities.
Objections to the proposed holiday park were lodged by local residents. The objections included concerns that the proposed development was in a special conservation area, would have negative impacts on wildlife and biodiversity and the negative impact of increased traffic.
Donegal County Council refused planning permission saying it could not be satisfied that the development would not have a negative impact on nearby conservation areas including the Trawbreaga Bay special protection area.
Planners also stated the proposed development would result in dangerous traffic movements into and out of the site that would endanger public safety.
The council also said it could not be satisfied that the development would not be detrimental to the residential amenities of properties in the vicinity of the application due to noise, trespass and litter.
The proposed stationary homes would constitute a multiple holiday home development in a rural area where such development is prohibited unless it meets certain criteria, the council said.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie