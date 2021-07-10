"Where the hell are people going to go?


Council tenants being left in limbo

"Where the hell are people going to go?

Cllr Gary Doherty

Reporter:

Connie Duffy

Email:

connie.duffy@iconicnews.ie

Where the hell were people going to go when their houses start falling down," asked Cllr Gary Doherty at Friday's meeting.

He was highlighting concerns some council tenants felt they were "being left in limbo" due to lack of contact from the council..

"They are currently falling through the cracks and it's totally unjust and unfair that this is happening. Why are Donegal County Council not liaising with these homeowners on a more proactive basis and letting them know that they are valued and their lives also matter. We can't allow a situation where anyone is going to be left behind in this process.

"We also have thousands of private renters and people who are in receipt of Housing Assistance Payment (HAP) in this county who are also being left in no man's land because as we know second and holiday homes are not covered. If you are renting a home and a landlord cannot access the redress scheme, what hope is there for you at present - we already have a housing shortage right throughout the country, never mind the county - where the hell are people going to go when their houses are falling down?

He added the council should provide a list of their properties that have been tested and whether any testing had been done on HAP properties which the council had a responsibility for inspecting and checking their suitability for HAP.

