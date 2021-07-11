Important to test range of blocks before demolition

It was important that anyone considering the demolition of a house checked a range of their blocks in case they came from different suppliers, claimed one councillor.

The warning was issued by Cllr Paul Canning at Friday's special online Donegal Co Council meeting on the mica crisis.

He said depending when building was going on and its location some estates may have received different building blocks for use on the one house

"Because of supply and demand there might have been times when you couldn't get the blocks from Barr's or Chambers and you had to go to another supplier so I wouldn't just jump in and demolish until the homework was done to where the actual blocks were purchased.

"On the other side of the coin when block testing was being done it was important to be aware they could be testing the good blocks rather than the defective ones. Just because the bottom row was built using a certain block, the top row might have come from a different supplier because of supply and demand," he said.