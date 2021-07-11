Councillor questions wisdom of Donegal mica meeting


Too many groups - Cllr Liam Blaney

Councillor question wisdom of Donegal mica meeting

Cllr Liam Blaney

Reporter:

Connie Duffy

Email:

connie.duffy@iconicnews.ie

Doubts about the holding of the special Donegal Co Council meeting to deal with the mica crisis and the growing number of groups representing the householders were questioned by Cllr Liam Blaney, at last Friday's meeting.

Cllr Blaney said he wasn't fully convinced this particular meeting should have gone ahead.

"We already had a meeting a few weeks ago dedicated to the mica issue. The majority of councillors who spoke that day raised a huge amount of issues. We also have a working group set up negotiating with the department until July and they should be let do so until after that date."

He added he also felt it was unfortunate that they had a number of groups representing the home owners.

"I believe we should be all fighting this together, as the old saying goes, divide and conquer.

Cllr Blaney said he did not believe they were giving their council tenants, who had to watch their houses deteriorating, enough information.

"We know there have been suggestions in different places to hold back rent because of their condition. The pace of work is too slow here. It has to be speeded up. We will be a  long time getting through them at the rate its is going at the minute," he said.

