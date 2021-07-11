Donegal councillor challenges accuracy of some engineers information to mica homeowners



Fianna Fáil's Cllr Liam Blaney has claimed some engineers were not giving out information that was "not maybe 100% true" when it came to dealing with mica homeowners.

His claim was made at Friday's special online meeting of Donegal Co Council to deal with mica matters.

"Some are giving information back to home owners that is not maybe 100% true. For each of the options they propose for any individual home, they know the criteria they are supposed to meet to be able to recommend that option and its not the fault of the staff on Donegal County Council that they don't send in all the criteria that is required off them

"I would also like to hear information from any engineers out there who are saying that they are sending in all the proper criteria but they are still not getting their applications processed."

He added he knew at the start it was taking ten to 12 weeks to process an application and there were valid reasons given at the time for that.

He pointed out that he had full confidence in the council staff administering the scheme.

"Within a couple of weeks that was reduced to three to four weeks and we have to acknowledge the work done by the staff that this happened and I do hope that this continues to happen."

He added they [councillors] would be keeping an eye on this to ensure this did happen.

Cllr Michael McBride also said he knew of people who had paid out up to €7,000 to engineeers to put in reports about their houses.

Now they were being drip fed requests for further information and this was leaving some of them in tears.

"I know one lady who has received four communications from the county council looking for further information. These people are so frustrated that they are paying these people [engineers] so much money to try to get their house fixed and live safely but the council are continuously looking for further information. Whatever information is missing should all come out together."

He suggested engineers involved in preparing reports should be taken in to a workshop and teach them how to complete these forms properly before they are sent into the council.

"This is going on every day and its very frustrating. people think it's a stalling tactic but the people that have paid out that money are just crying when they get the phone calls. They don't know how to handle it, we must make sure this stops happening," he said.