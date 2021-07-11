75% of Inishowen mica cases are in Buncrana - claim

75% of Inishowen's mica cases were to be found in Buncrana.

That was the sensational revelation from Cllr Rena Donaghey at last Friday's special online meeting of Donegal Council held to deal with the mica scandal.

The former cathaoirleach said she would like to see something done to put the county's 25,000 vacant house to use for mica families while their houses were being worked on.

"In all of the issues we have been engaged in over the past year, including Covid, the most serious is the one blighting the lives of thousands of lives here in the county.

She revealed that her own town, Buncrana, had 75% of Inishowen's mica, social and private housing problems.

"It's an issue that's causing untold stress for families and nothing less than a 100% redress scheme will give the justice that they deserve.

"This mica epidemic must consume all of our political energies over the months ahead.

"We have 25,000 vacant houses in Donegal. I would like to see a scheme where these houses could be brought to a livable state where they could be used by people who had to come out of their mica homes until their own homes were fixed or rebuilt.

"It is very disappointing to see banks and insurance companies walk away into the sunset while the taxpayer is expected to provide the entire 100% and I would like to see both pursued," she said.