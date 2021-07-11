It would take 500 workers ten years to repair just the outside leaves Donegal mica homes

Independent councillor, Michael McBride has claimed it would take 500 workers from the construction industry for ten years to repair just the outside leaves of the mica homes of Donegal.

He was speaking at last Friday's meeting of Donegal County Council held to debate the mica problems in the county.

He said that through his work he dealt with people in the construction industry every day.

"I have spoken to people who have already been involved in repairing the outside leaves of houses only - not full rebuilds - and I have been reliably informed that it takes a team of four men almost three months to take down an outer leaf and repair a house.

"If we look at what we have got in Donegal, around 5,000 houses with mica. If they were only to repair the outside leaf of every one, we would need 500 people from the construction industry for ten years to repair them.

"We know there are a lot of houses that are going to be rebuilt so we simply don't have the labour in Donegal to do the work. Everybody in the industry will tell you they can't get the help at the moment and this is before the mica work even starts"

He pointed out a lot of people emigrated after the demise of the Celtic Tiger and went to places like Canada, the UK, the US and Australia and he wondered if a call should go out asking them to return.

"A lot of them away for ten years or so might want to come home anyway if they have children and would rather raise them here in Ireland. It might be a good time to look at that. I would like our own mica committee to put that on their agenda. It could be a very constructive move for us going forward," he said.

Bundoran Sinn Féin councillor, Michael McMahon, disagreed saying it might not be advisable asking the diaspora to come home to help because they would have nowhere to say as there was already a major housing shortage in Donegal, not even taking into consideration the demand that will arise as a result of mica.