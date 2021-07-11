Donegal Co Council role in testing mica blocks queried

What role did Donegal County Council have in the testing and inspecting the concrete blocks in the quarries where the defective mica blocks came from.

This was one of the big questions to feature at last Friday's online special meeting of the council organised to prove the mica scandal.

Cllr Gary Doherty said the perception in the public domain was that the council was negligent.

"There is a narrative that the council was negligent in their testing and that the council has a responsibility for the mica crisis.

"I would ask the council to clarify this and whether they did or did not have a role to play and if they did what tests were carried out on the stone coming from the principal offending quarry since mica became a live issue in the county."

Cllr Doherty added he also wanted to know what the council did on receipt of the report of the Expert Panel to take action on the offending quarry/supplier and how was it planning extensions were granted on quarries where it was known mica was present and actively infecting blocks and buildings

"How was this allowed to happen? That's a genuine and fair question to ask of this council and one the general public want to see answered," he said.