Deaths in Donegal - Sunday morning July 11

The following deaths have taken place:

Tom Gallagher, Ballyshannon

Vincent Mulligan, Dungloe

Martha McElhinney, Moville

Colm Coll, St Johnston

John Carr, Fanad

Dick Hanlon, Dungloe

Madge Gleeson, Gweedore

Bridgeen Deale, née Sharkey, Dublin and Meenbanad

Tom Gallagher, Ballyshannon

The peaceful death has occurred at home of Tom Gallagher, 3 Cluain Barron, Ballyshannon. Sadly missed by his loving wife Angela, his daughters Geraldine, Christine, Deirdre, Marian and Lorraine, his sons Thomas and Seamus, his 15 grandchildren and three great grandchildren. Lovingly missed by his sisters Helen and Mary, his daughter-in-law and sons in-law, his nieces and nephews and all his extended family and friends.

Reposing at his late residence. House private to family only. Remains going to St Patrick's church Ballyshannon on Monday for 11am funeral Mass with burial afterwards in the Abbey Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Renal Unit, Temple street children's Hospital. Funeral Mass can be viewed live on churchservices.tv/stpatricksballyshannon.

In accordance with the HSE and Government guidelines, the funeral and burial are private to family only with maximum of 50 people permitted.

Vincent Mulligan, Dungloe

The death has occurred of Vincent Mulligan, Tubberkeen, Dungloe. Remains will be reposing in McGlynn’s Funeral Home on Saturday, July 10 from 3pm to 9pm.

Funeral Mass on Sunday at 12 noon in Meenacross Church with interment afterwards in Maghery Cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to the Alzheimer’s Society, Ireland c/o any family member or Shaun McGlynn, Funeral Director.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, funeral and interment are private to family and close friends only with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

Martha McElhinney, Moville



The death has taken place of Martha McElhinney, Cooley, Moville.

Reposing at her home from 5pm, Saturday, July 10.

Requiem Mass on Monday, July 12 at 11am in St Pius X church, Moville followed by burial in Ballybrack Cemetery.

The Mass can be viewed live on www.movilleparish.com.

Family flowers only please or if desired donations in lieu to the Nazareth House, Fahan, Patients Comfort Fund c/o any family member.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, funeral and interment are private to family and close friends only with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

Colm Coll, St Johnston

The death has occurred of Colm Coll, 210 Ard Baithin, St Johnston.

Remains reposing at Kelly’s Funeral Home, Oakfield, Raphoe on Saturday, July 10 from 6.30pm to 9pm with rosary said at 9pm.

Removal from Kelly’s Funeral Home, on Sunday evening at 5pm going via 210 Ard Baithin, St Johnston to St Baithin’s Church, St Johnston to repose overnight

In accordance with HSE and Government guidelines, the wake, funeral and burial are private to family & friends with maximum of 50 people permitted.

Funeral Mass is on Monday morning in St Baithin’s Church, St Johnston at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

John Carr, Fanad

The death has occurred at the Donegal Hospice of John Carr, Aras Cois Locha, Trialocha and Oldtown, Fanad.

Predeceased by his mother Susan, aunt Bella and sister Mary Kelly (Derry). Deeply regretted by his brother-in-law James Kelly (Derry), nieces Stephanie, Yvette and Alicia. Much loved great-uncle of Lee, Lauren, Niall, Jamie and Corey. Sadly missed by all his extended family, neighbours and his many many friends.

John's remains will repose at his late residence at Aras Cois Locha, Trialocha from 6pm Friday, July 9. Removal from there on Saturday, July 10 at 6pm going to St Mary's Church, Fanavolty to repose overnight. Requiem Mass will be held on Sunday, July 11 at 2pm with burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard. Due to HSE and government guidelines wake, funeral and interment are strictly for family and close friends with a limit of 50 people permitted. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to the Donegal Hospice care of McAteer Funeral Directors or by visiting www.idonate.ie/2625_donegal-hospice.html.

Dick Hanlon, Dungloe

The death has occurred of Dick Hanlon, Tubberkeen, Dungloe.

His remains will be reposing at his late residence from Friday, July 9 at 6pm.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

House strictly private to family and close friends only please.

Madge Gleeson, Gweedore

The peaceful death has taken place of Madge Gleeson, Bun na Leaca, Gaoth Dobhair.

Predeceased by her daughter Tara. Sadly missed by her husband John, her sons; Stephen and Patrick, her daughters; Emily, Teresa, Eileen, Maryann and Yulanda, her grandchildren, her five sisters, two brothers and all her extended family and friends.

Private removal from Letterkenny Funeral Home, Friday, July 9 at 3pm arriving at her residence at approximately 4.30pm. Funeral Mass will take place Sunday, July 11, at 11am in St Colmcille's Church, Cnoc Fola followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to Government restrictions and HSE guidelines, the wake will be strictly private to family only. In compliance with the current HSE guidelines, Madge's funeral will be limited to 50 people.

Funeral Mass will be broadcast on the Colm Gillespie Funeral Director Facebook Page Sunday, July 11, at 11am.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to the Donegal Hospice C/O Colm Gillespie Funeral Director.

Bridgeen Deale, Dublin and formerly Meenbanad

The death has occurred of Bridgeen Deale (née Sharkey), Blackrock, Dublin and formerly Meenbanad.

Peacefully in the loving care of the staff at the Gascoigne House Nursing Home.

Sadly missed by her loving children, Kenneth, Rachel and Hilary, brother John, daughter-in-law Aoife, sons-in-law Martin and Kristofor, grandchildren, Edgar, Nicholas, Martin, Kate, Samuel, Matthew and Alexander, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

In accordance with Government guidelines, the funeral may be attended by 50 family members only.

Funeral Mass on Monday, July 12 at 11am in the Church of Our Lady of Perpetual Succour, Foxrock.

For those who would have liked to attend the Funeral but due to current guidelines cannot, you may view the Funeral Mass on this link: https://www.churchservices.tv/foxrock.

If you have a death notice or an obituary you wish to have included on Donegal Live, e-mail: news@donegallive.ie with contact details for verification.