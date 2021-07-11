What's the Donegal weather like this Sunday?

Today it will be a cloudy day today with outbreaks of showery rain mainly affecting the southern half of Ulster, with drier spells elsewhere.

Highest temperatures today will range from 17 to 20 degrees in a light to moderate southeasterly breeze, Met Éireann report.

It will still have that clammy feel if you are out and about and if you are out walking, exercising or going to the beach remember the sun could still be coming through those same clouds so wear an appropriate hat and keep the sunscreen handy for any exposed areas.

Nationally, it will be rather cloudy across the country this morning with outbreaks of rain, heavy at times.

But there is some good news as that rain will ease up through the second half of the day when longer brighter spells will develop.

Drier weather is expected tonight, though isolated patches of rain and drizzle will linger in places.

Patches of mist and fog will develop in a light breeze. Lowest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees.

There is some respite for hay fever sufferers as the pollen county will be moderate today and tomorrow.