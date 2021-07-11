Recipient of the Noel Rodden Memorial Award at Lifford Youthreach

Recipient of the Noel Rodden Memorial Award at Lifford Youthreach

A proud Ciaran McGlynn (right) receiving the Noel Rodden Memorial Award

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Congratulations to Ciaran McGlynn who was awarded a very special award this week in Lifford Youthreach - the inaugural Noel Rodden Memorial award for Student of the Year. 

Ciaran is a  much deserving recipient of an award that's very close to everyone involved at Lifford Youthreach and Donegal ETB.

Donegal ETB say it is a wonderful tribute by his colleagues in the Donegal Youthreach centre in Lifford to their colleague and friend and to our staff and Board member Noel Rodden who passed away suddenly last year.

Congratulations Ciaran on this special award and well done to the centre on this initiative. 

