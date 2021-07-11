National Day of Commemoration takes place today

National Day of Commemoration
The National Day of Commemoration will take place in Collins Barracks in Dublin this morning.
In Ireland, the National Day of Commemoration commemorates all Irishmen and Irishwomen who died in past wars or on service with the United Nations.
It occurs on the Sunday nearest July 11, the anniversary of the date in 1921 that a truce was signed ending the Irish War of Independence.
This year, the ceremony is not open to members of the public because of Covid-19 public health guidelines.
After a wreath is laid by President Michael D Higgins, a minute's silence will be observed and the day will also be commemorated with an Air corps flypast.
Coverage begins on RTE One at 11am this morning.
