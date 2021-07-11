President Higgins welcomes public discourse on sports gambling advertising

President Higgins welcomes public discourse on sports gambling advertising

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

President Michael D Higgins has welcomed the public discourse that has opened up about sports gambling advertising in the wake of recent comments made by himself.

He said:

“I welcome the fact that the debate on sports gambling advertising has now been taken up in the public discourse.

"Earlier this month, having met with people that have overcome addictions of various kinds, I spoke of the scourge of sports gambling and the dangerous gambling advertisements, which continue to cause so much damage to families and individuals.

"When I spoke at Tiglin, I suggested that nobody can accept that the tokenistic ‘small print’ warnings and invitations to be ‘responsible’ are in any way in proportion to the possible damage being inflicted by the lure of sports gambling ads."

He added: "There are serious questions, ones that are surely in the public interest to have answered, as to how such a high degree of saturation of the media landscape by sports betting advertisements has arisen, when the evidence of the damage being inflicted is so obvious and should be a concern to us all.”

