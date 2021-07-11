Uncle of Donegal hit and run victim appeals for help


No stone will be left unturned, he says

The late Laura Connolly

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

The uncle of Laura Connolly, the 34-year-old woman killed in a hit-and-run incident in Lifford in the early hours of Sunday morning has vowed no stone will be left unturned in the search for whoever was responsible.

Andy Connolly has issued an appeal this afternoon for the public's help.

He says: "Anybody with information in relation to the killing and hit and run of our happy go lucky bubbly niece, Laura Connolly at the Lifford roundabout last night, contact any of us with any details or even the proper authorities.

"This is a traumatic experience for everybody in our family a very massive shock of a girl so full of life, a son and boyfriend, father, mother and brother all left with the world turned upside down.

"If you know who this small van killer is please get in touch...rip Laura you'll be sorely missed always I'll always remember good 'aul' laughs we had. Rest easy from your maddest uncle."

He added no stone would be left unturned in the search for whoever was responsible.

