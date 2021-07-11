Deaths in Donegal - Sunday evening July 11

The following deaths have taken place:

Mary Gallaher, Gortahork

Tom Gallagher, Ballyshannon

Martha McElhinney, Moville

Colm Coll, St Johnston

Dick Hanlon, Dungloe

Bridgeen Deale, née Sharkey, Dublin and Meenbanad

Joseph Sheerin, Rathmullan

The sudden death has occurred of Joseph Sheerin, Creeve, Rathmullan, July 10 2021. Predeceased by his parents Tommy and Mamie. Deeply regretted by his fiancée Angela, aunt Phylis, cousin Margaret, extended family and friends.

In accordance with H.S.E. and Government guidelines wake and funeral are private to family and close friends.

Remains will repose at his home. Requiem Mass on Wednesday July 14 at 11 am in St Joseph’s Church Rathmullan. Burial afterwards in Rathmullan Cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on MCN Media St Joseph's Church Rathmullan on the following link: https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-joesphs-church-rathmullan. Family flowers only.



Mary Gallagher, Gortahork

The peaceful death has taken place of Mary Gallagher, Meenlaragh, Gortahork.

Predeceased by her husband James ,daughter Brid and great granddaughters Aoife and Eilish. Survived by her sons Patsy and Willie, daughters Maureen and Eileen, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephew and a large circle of family and friends.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence. Funeral from there on Tuesday July 13 for 11am requiem Mass in Christ the King Church, Gortahork with burial afterwards in the adjacent cemetery.

Rosary tonight in Christ the King Church at 7pm and tomorrow evening after Mass.

The rosary and funeral can be viewed live on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/ camera/Christ-the-King- Gortahork.

Due to government and HSE restrictions regarding public gatherings the wake and funeral will be private to family members only. Those wishing to offer condolences can do so on the link below.

Tom Gallagher, Ballyshannon

The peaceful death has occurred at home of Tom Gallagher, 3 Cluain Barron, Ballyshannon. Sadly missed by his loving wife Angela, his daughters Geraldine, Christine, Deirdre, Marian and Lorraine, his sons Thomas and Seamus, his 15 grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

Lovingly missed by his sisters Helen and Mary, his daughter-in-law and sons in-law, his nieces and nephews and all his extended family and friends.

Reposing at his late residence. House private to family only. Remains going to St Patrick's church Ballyshannon on Monday for 11am funeral Mass with burial afterwards in the Abbey Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Renal Unit, Temple street children's Hospital. Funeral Mass can be viewed live on churchservices.tv/stpatricksballyshannon.

In accordance with the HSE and Government guidelines, the funeral and burial are private to family only with maximum of 50 people permitted.

Martha McElhinney, Moville

The death has taken place of Martha McElhinney, Cooley, Moville.

Reposing at her home from 5pm, Saturday, July 10.

Requiem Mass on Monday, July 12 at 11am in St Pius X church, Moville followed by burial in Ballybrack Cemetery.

The Mass can be viewed live on www.movilleparish.com.

Family flowers only please or if desired donations in lieu to the Nazareth House, Fahan, Patients Comfort Fund c/o any family member.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, funeral and interment are private to family and close friends only with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

Colm Coll, St Johnston

The death has occurred of Colm Coll, 210 Ard Baithin, St Johnston.

Remains reposing at Kelly’s Funeral Home, Oakfield, Raphoe on Saturday, July 10 from 6.30pm to 9pm with rosary said at 9pm.

Removal from Kelly’s Funeral Home, on Sunday evening at 5pm going via 210 Ard Baithin, St Johnston to St Baithin’s Church, St Johnston to repose overnight

In accordance with HSE and Government guidelines, the wake, funeral and burial are private to family & friends with maximum of 50 people permitted.

Funeral Mass is on Monday morning in St Baithin’s Church, St Johnston at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Dick Hanlon, Dungloe

The death has occurred of Dick Hanlon, Tubberkeen, Dungloe.

His remains will be reposing at his late residence from Friday, July 9 at 6pm.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

House strictly private to family and close friends only please.

Bridgeen Deale, Dublin and formerly Meenbanad

The death has occurred of Bridgeen Deale (née Sharkey), Blackrock, Dublin and formerly Meenbanad.

Peacefully in the loving care of the staff at the Gascoigne House Nursing Home.

Sadly missed by her loving children, Kenneth, Rachel and Hilary, brother John, daughter-in-law Aoife, sons-in-law Martin and Kristofor, grandchildren, Edgar, Nicholas, Martin, Kate, Samuel, Matthew and Alexander, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

In accordance with Government guidelines, the funeral may be attended by 50 family members only.

Funeral Mass on Monday, July 12 at 11am in the Church of Our Lady of Perpetual Succour, Foxrock.

For those who would have liked to attend the Funeral but due to current guidelines cannot, you may view the Funeral Mass on this link: https://www.churchservices.tv/foxrock.

