Woman's body recovered from Teelin Pier

Gardaí say that they are investigating the circumstances following the discovery of the body of a woman aged in her 60s in water at Teelin Pier this morning.
They said:
"Gardaí are investigating all the circumstances following the discovery of a body of a female in her 60s in the water at Teelin this morning. Her body has been removed to Letterkenny University Hospital where a post-mortem will take place at a later date."
