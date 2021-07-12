Positive news expected in relation to Donegal Airport this week

Positive news is expected in respect of the flights between Donegal and Dublin, this week. The Minister for Transport, Eamon Ryan, TD announced the return of air services on the Kerry and Donegal routes, last week.

A preferred bidder has been identified for a PSO funded Donegal route and further news is expected this week in relation to the course of events.



The collapse of Stobart Air on June 12 had resulted in an immediate cessation of Government funded Public Service Obligations (PSO) on vital regional air routes between Dublin and the airports of Donegal and Kerry.

An emergency procurement process to restore these PSO services was launched on 21 June. The Donegal route will continue to operate as a PSO Government funded route, Ryanair has stepped in to operate the Kerry route on a commercial basis with twice daily flights from July 19.

Rosses-based councillor and former Cathaoirleach of the Glenties Municipal District, Noreen McGarvey welcomed the news: "This is great news for the north west and in particular as we are now in the middle of our tourist season, that passengers can travel to Donegal. Patients with appointments in Dublin can be hopeful, that they can once again avail of this vital service.”

She commended all those who work at Donegal Airport for their unwavering commitment.