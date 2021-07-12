Positive news expected in relation to Donegal Airport this week

Positive news expected in relation to Donegal Airport this week

Donegal Airport

Reporter:

Michelle Nic Phaidin

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

Positive news is expected in respect of the flights between Donegal and Dublin, this week. The Minister for Transport, Eamon Ryan, TD announced the return of air services on the Kerry and Donegal routes, last week. 

A preferred bidder has been identified for a PSO funded Donegal route and further news is expected this week in relation to the course of events.

Flights to Dublin from Donegal Airport could be restored from July 19


The collapse of Stobart Air on June 12 had resulted in an immediate cessation of Government funded Public Service Obligations (PSO) on vital regional air routes between Dublin and the airports of Donegal and Kerry.

An emergency procurement process to restore these PSO services was launched on 21 June. The Donegal route will continue to operate as a PSO Government funded route, Ryanair has stepped in to operate the Kerry route on a commercial basis with twice daily flights from July 19. 

Rosses-based councillor and former Cathaoirleach of the Glenties Municipal District, Noreen McGarvey welcomed the news: "This is great news for the north west and in particular as we are now in the middle of our tourist season, that passengers can travel to Donegal. Patients with appointments in Dublin can be hopeful, that they can once again avail of this vital service.”
She commended all those who work at Donegal Airport for their unwavering commitment.

Rosses-based councillor welcomes positive news on Donegal airport

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie