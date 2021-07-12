Big horse racing meeting in Donegal next Sunday

The annual Letterkenny Races that takes place at the Big Isle Manor every year returns this Sunday, July 18.

Donegal play Tyrone at 1.45pm against in the semi-final of the Ulster Senior Football Championship so in order not to clash with that showdown the organisers have decided to put the meeting back to 4pm to give people the chance living near the town time to get to the venue.

Racing took place at Loughrea Galway on Sunday last and there were local wins for Rathmullan-owned and trained Kinnegar Boy and Make A Plan, owned by the Gildea's of Correnagh.

Dylan Browne McMonagle is making big strides on the big stage these days and has had some memorable days on board Unhinged and Five Stone Of Lead but now there might just be another big name in the making on the local scene as Kian (Tubbs) McNally, son of well known trainer Ronan McNally, is also making an impression.

Kian partnered both Unhinged and Five Stone Of Lead to success at the Galway venue on Sunday last.