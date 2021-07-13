Dramatic 32% increase in CAO applicants to IT Sligo

The Institute of Technology Sligo has seen a dramatic increase in CAO applicants with an increase of 32% on last year.

The north-west institute has seen an increase of 1,701 applicants this year compared to last year, with an increase of 2,639 total mentions and 236 more first preferences across their range of level 6, 7 and 8 programmes.

Although nationally there has been an increase in applicants of 8.6%, the institute has seen an increase of three and half times the national average.

Demand for Science courses increased by 24% over 2020 with Forensic Science, Health Sciences and Environmental Science performing strongly.

The recently established Yeats Academy of Arts, Design and Architecture (YAADA) in IT Sligo has seen a significant increase in demand, strengthening Sligo as a creative hub for talent within the North West region.

The institute has also seen a further 18% increase in applicants across all Level 8 programmes and there is strong interest in several new courses to meet emerging demand including Robotics and Automation, Mechanical Engineering, Electronics and Self Driving Technologies.

A new Law and Business degree has been a popular choice as the only three-year honours degree available in the field within the northwest and midland region.

Students commencing their studies in IT Sligo in 2021 will graduate from a Technological University when the institute joins with GMIT and Letterkenny IT in early 2022.

Sligo also offers one of the most affordable places for student accommodation and has become a popular tourist destination in recent years due to its stunning scenery and lively social scene.

President of IT Sligo, Dr Brendan McCormack said the CAO figures show a growing confidence in the Institute.

“We are delighted with this significant increase in the level of demand for programmes at IT Sligo. This reflects the huge effort made by our marketing team to understand the educational aspirations of both second-level and mature students to guide us in designing programmes that are relevant to the talent needs of the region."



Registrar for IT Sligo, Dr Michele Glacken also welcomed the news.

“All of the Institutes staff are committed to providing the students who join us in September with a meaningful college experience.

"Our programmes will be delivered by internationally recognized researchers and subject experts in an environment that fosters staff: student collaboration.

"In addition, we have wide range of supports in place to enable all students achieve their potential,” he said.

The institute has also seen an increase in applications from International students this year which has been attributed in part to Brexit.

Last year, IT Sligo also saw a large increase in online learning.

The institute will re-open its campus in September with plans to have a return to campus for all students.