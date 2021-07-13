Gardaí renew appeal for information about collision that killed woman at weekend

Laura Connolly died in a hit and run collision in Lifford on Sunday morning
Gardaí have renewed their appeal for information about a hit and run collision in which a 34-year-old woman was killed in Lifford at the weekend.
Laura Connolly from Lifford died in Letterkenny University Hospital after the collision at Townparks, Lifford at around 2.45am on Sunday, July 11. Gardaí say she was struck by a white van that failed to remain at the scene.
A 50-year-old man arrested in connection with the collision appeared at Letterkenny District Court on Monday charged with connected road traffic offences.
Gardaí say the investigation is ongoing and is “quite complex”.
They are appealing to witnesses and anyone who may have dashcam footage connected to the collision to contact them at Letterkenny garda station on 074 91 67116 the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111.
