Gardaí renew appeal for information about collision that killed woman at weekend

Gardaí say Laura Connolly was struck by a white van that failed to remain at the scene

Uncle of Donegal hit and run victim appeals for help

Laura Connolly died in a hit and run collision in Lifford on Sunday morning

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

Gardaí have renewed their appeal for information about a hit and run collision in which a 34-year-old woman was killed in Lifford at the weekend.
Laura Connolly from Lifford died in Letterkenny University Hospital after the collision at Townparks, Lifford at around 2.45am on Sunday, July 11. Gardaí say she was struck by a white van that failed to remain at the scene.
A 50-year-old man arrested in connection with the collision appeared at Letterkenny District Court on Monday charged with connected road traffic offences.
Gardaí say the investigation is ongoing and is “quite complex”.
They are appealing to witnesses and anyone who may have dashcam footage connected to the collision to contact them at Letterkenny garda station on 074 91 67116 the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie