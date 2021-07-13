Appeal for information after car set on fire outside Donegal home

The car was set on fire on the driveway of a home in Milford

Milford gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have seen or heard anything suspicious in the area around the time of the incident to come forward

Gardaí have appealed for information after a car was set on fire outside a home in Milford in the early hours of Monday morning.

The car was parked on the driveway of a home in the Lough Fern Heights of Milford when it was set on fire at around 1.55am on Monday, July 12. Gardaí and the fire service attended the scene.

Substantial damage was caused to the car in the incident which gardaí believe was malicious.

Milford gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have seen or heard anything suspicious in the area around the time of the incident to come forward. They are also appealing to anyone who may have dashcam footage linked to the incident to contact them on 074 9153060 or contact the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111.

