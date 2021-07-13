Gardaí appeal for information after car damaged on driveway of house

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area at the time or may have dashcam footage that could be of assistance to contact Letterkenny garda station on 074 91 67100
Gardaí are appealing for information about an attack on a car outside a home in Manorcunningham.
The incident occurred at Churchlands, Manorcunningham between 11pm on Tuesday, July 6 and 11am on July 7. The paintwork of the car was scrapped when it was parked in the driveway of a house. Substantial damage was caused to the car.
Gardaí are appealing to anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area at the time or may have dashcam footage that could be of assistance to contact Letterkenny garda station on 074 91 67100.
