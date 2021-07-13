Appeal for information after window smashed in house in early morning attack

The occupants of the house heard a loud bang and found that a window in the house had been smashed
Gardaí in Letterkenny are appealing for information after a window was smashed in an attack on a house in the town.
The incident occurred in the Fairgreen Hill area of the town between 3.30am and 4.45am on Wednesday, July 7.
The occupants of the house heard a loud bang and found that a window in the house had been smashed. A male was observed leaving the scene of the attack.
Gardaí say they are anxious to speak to the man who may have travelled in the direction of the Ardglass estate in the Long Lane area.
Gardaí are appealing to anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area at the time or may have dashcam footage that could be of assistance to contact Letterkenny garda station on 074 91 67100 or the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111.
More News
Gardaí are appealing to anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area at the time or may have dashcam footage that could be of assistance to contact Letterkenny garda station on 074 91 67100
Milford gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have seen or heard anything suspicious in the area around the time of the incident to come forward
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.