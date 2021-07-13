Appeal for information after window smashed in house in early morning attack

House in the Fairgreen Hill area of Letterkenny attacked

window smashed

The occupants of the house heard a loud bang and found that a window in the house had been smashed

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

Gardaí in Letterkenny are appealing for information after a window was smashed in an attack on a house in the town.

The incident occurred in the Fairgreen Hill area of the town between 3.30am and 4.45am on Wednesday, July 7.

The occupants of the house heard a loud bang and found that a window in the house had been smashed. A male was observed leaving the scene of the attack.

Gardaí say they are anxious to speak to the man who may have travelled in the direction of the Ardglass estate in the Long Lane area.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area at the time or may have dashcam footage that could be of assistance to contact Letterkenny garda station on 074 91 67100 or the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie