DonegalitsinourDNA trended at number 2 in Ireland

Minister Charlie McConalogue and Cllr Rena Donaghey at the launch
The new Donegal Place Brand which was officially launched by Minister Charlie McConalogue TD along with Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council Cllr. Rena Donaghey has performed very well on social media following its launch.
The launch event was a celebration of Donegal life, success, education, culture and music and the new place brand provides a strong platform to help showcase Donegal to a national and international audience with over 250 registered guests.
Following the launch the hashtag #DonegalitsinourDNA trended at no.2 in Ireland for much of the weekend and in the first 5 days of launch there were over 500 unique references to social mentions, which had an estimated value of €2.4K and over 1.3 million impressions.
Expand your mind,body and soul in Donegal #DonegalitsinourDNA pic.twitter.com/Q9cokTFiTl— Donegal Airport (@DonegalA) April 30, 2021
