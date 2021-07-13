Donegal County Council has moved 24 families out of mica-affected social housing, according to its Housing and Corporate Services, Inishowen Area Manager, Aideen Doherty.

Speaking at the ongoing meeting of Inishowen Municipal District councillors, Ms Doherty said some tenants had been concerned but, by and large, there had been no issues when Council transferred people out of their mica-affected properties.

She added: “Some of those houses have been our own stock and some have been leased properties.

“In relation to mica and the Defective Concrete Blocks Grant Scheme, as of this month, I am happy to report, the average turnaround time for Stage 1 applications is six weeks, contrary to what, maybe, is being said.

“I understand there are a lot of people talking about it taking seven months but I think that seven months or nine months is from they engage their engineer.

“From validation to decision at Stage 1 is six weeks and Stage 2 grant approval, at the minute, is four weeks. Of the 24 approvals decided, four are Option 1, one is Option 2 and 16 are blended options. Payments back out to people, when they request repayment for the money paid to engineers, once bank details are sent, is less than two weeks," she said.

In relation to the situation regarding mica-affected social housing, a workshop with the relevant Donegal County Council staff is being organised.

Ms Doherty said it was a "very difficult time for people".

She added: "I am a mica-affected homeowner myself and I understand how difficult it is for people to be asked to move from their homes. I think we have only made those decisions in the context the dwellings being no longer fit for purpose and, without there being an appropriate remediation option available to us at this time, we don't have any choice but to do that.

"We would ask, as far as possible, this team would be on on our side encouraging people to make that transition because we are only doing it because we are worried about their safety.

"We have, across the peninsula at this time, moved seven families from Buncrana, seven from Carndonagh, eight from Moville, one from Malin Head and one from Culdaff.

"It has been very difficult in light of the tension that is on this item [mica] and the difficulty in how people have been construed within the media. Sometimes that can be very difficult in this office. I like to put on record there are 16 staff in this office with mica in their homes. We have been through an enormously difficult year in this office. We are at the coal face in dealing with queries and dealing with issues being presented on a day to day basis.

"We are doing that predominantly, at the moment, without having a full understanding of where it is going to next and I think that is across the board in relation to the scheme in general. We are hopeful there will be resolution and we will be able to move things forward in a positive light," said Ms Doherty.