New flight to link Ireland West Airport with Italian city

Donegal passengers will be able to avail of a new Ryanair flight from Ireland West Airport to Milan.

The new twice weekly service will operate this winter, flying into Bergamo Airport, 45 km from the northern Italian city.

Significantly, the introduction of the serice will also enable Italian visitors to get easier access to the west and north-west of Ireland.

Flights will operate every Tuesday and Saturday throughout the winter season providing easy access to one of Europe’s most beautiful, stylish and cosmopolitan cities.

Today’s announcement is a major vote in confidence in the airport as the airport looks to rebuild its route network post COVID-19 and means that Ryanair will now offer passengers a choice of 13 destinations across the UK and Europe to and from the airport in 2021.

Welcoming the news, Joe Gilmore, Managing Director, Ireland West Airport commented "The airport are delighted to welcome a new winter service to Milan with Ryanair, which will provide the People of the West and North West of Ireland with our first winter European city break destination, which I have no doubt will be very popular following the resumption of non essential travel from Monday 19th July – particularly amongst the weekend break seekers and the skiing community.

"In addition this new service will provided a much needed tourism boost for the West and North West regions with the potential to welcome over 5,000 Italian visitors to the region this winter. We thank Ryanair for their continued unwavering support for the airport in expanding their route network during what continues to be a most challenging period".

Ryanair’s Director of Commercial, Jason McGuinness said: “As vaccination rollout programmes continue in the coming months and Europe’s international travel rebounds, we are delighted to announce a new Knock route to Milan Bergamo, operating twice weekly from November as part of Ryanair’s Irish Winter ‘21 schedule. Knock consumers can now look forward to exploring the wonders of Italy’s fashion capital, or choose from 8 other UK or Spanish routes available from Ireland West Airport this winter. Mindful that Covid restrictions change regularly, customers can now book flights for a well-deserved break knowing that if they need to postpone or change their travel dates, they can do so up to two times with a zero-change fee until the end of December 2021.

Special sale fares are available from just €19.99 for travel until the end of March 2022, but must be booked by midnight Thursday, July 15.

He added: "Since these amazing low fares will be snapped up quickly, customers should log onto www.ryanair.com to avoid missing out.”