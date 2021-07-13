Donegal man (21), already banned from driving, gets eight month jail sentence for motoring offences

A young Loughanure man, who has several previous convictions for road traffic offences and is currently appealing previous jail sentences, has been jailed eight months, after he admitted driving with no insurance, at Dungloe District Court.

Dillan McCool (21) of Loughanure, Annagry, pleaded guilty to a charge of driving with no insurance and no licence on June 14 at Annagry.

Inspector Seamus McGonigle told the court that the defendant was stopped on that date driving a black Mercedes in Annagry.

The Inspector said the arresting garda knew the defendant was banned from driving at the time he was apprehended.

He was taken to Milford Garda Station and charged.

The court heard the defendant had three previous convictions for no insurance and convictions for theft, drunk driving, unauthorised taking of a mechanically propelled vehicle and dangerous driving.

He was banned from driving for four years also, the court heard.

Defence solicitor Robert Ryan said the court was well aware of the defendant and his previous convictions.

He had been diagnosed with intellectual disabilities and had been getting treatment for them.

The defendant was traumatised by the death of his mother just over a year ago.

Mr Ryan said there was a “childish innocence and impulsiveness” about the defendant.

“Do you have any medical records”? asked Judge Deirdre Gearty.

The solicitor said he had something from a counsellor.

He added that the defendant had a “childish mentality” and was very cooperative with gardai when arrested.

“Why are you out driving cars again and again,” the judge asked the defendant.

The latter said he “didn’t know”.

He told the court he was buying and selling cars.

The judge said the defendant had been banned again and again and asked did he not understand that this did not sit well with the court.

“What part of the not driving order do you not understand?" Judge Geary asked.

Judge Gearty jailed the defendant for eight months and banned him from driving for six years on the no insurance charge and took the charge of having no licence into consideration.

Leave to appeal to the circuit court was set at the defendant’s own bond of €500 and a €500 independent surety.