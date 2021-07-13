Government waving the white flag on Rockall says Donegal TD

"Stand up for Donegal's fishermen" - Pádraig Mac Lochlainn TD

Government waving the white flag on Rockall says Donegal TD

Rockall, 430km from the coast of Donegal

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

Donegal TD and Sinn Féin’s Spokesperson on Fisheries and the Marine, Pádraig Mac Lochlainn TD has accused the government of “waving the white flag” on Britain’s ownership of Rockall and the fishing grounds around it.

He called on his fellow Donegal TD and the Minister for the Marine, Charlie McConalogue to "stand up for Donegal's fishermen" and to withdraw the Marine Jurisdiction Bill from the Dáil tomorrow night that puts British control of Rockall into Irish law.

“Since the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement came into effect on January 1 of this year, boats and fishermen from Donegal have been blocked by the British authorities from fishing in their traditional fishing grounds in the 12-mile limit around Rockall.

"I have raised this repeatedly with the Minister for Foreign Affairs and the Minister for the Marine, Charlie McConalogue and almost seven months on, there is no sign of a solution.
"Despite repeated assurances and denials from consecutive Irish governments, an agreement with the British Government in 2014 and other similar agreements in the past, have led to the shameful handing away of our fishing rights to these waters.

"Rather than tear up or even renegotiate these agreements, the Irish Government is doubling down and putting them into Irish law. This is astonishing and a kick in the teeth to our Donegal fishermen".

Deputy Mac Lochlainn said the Government intends to put the controversial 2014 Agreement between Ireland and Britain on the maritime boundary of each country into law through this Maritime Jurisdiction Bill.

"That agreement was never scrutinised, debated, and voted on in the Houses of the Oireachtas in contravention of the Constitution and its legal standing is heavily disputed.

"That agreement has also been further discredited by Brexit and the changeover of control of key fishing waters from the mutual control of the EU’s Common Fisheries Policy over to the exclusive control of Britain.

"It is truly shocking that the Irish Government are not only not seeking to renegotiate this agreement but now they are waving the white flag and strengthening the hand of the British government."

He added he was now calling on his fellow Donegal TD and the Minister for the Marine, Charlie McConalogue, to stand up for the rights of Donegal fishermen and to withdraw this bill tomorrow night.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie