Deaths in Donegal, Wednesday morning, July 14, 2021

The following deaths have taken place:

Joseph Sheerin, Rathmullan

Bridget McGroarty, Moville

Kathleen Meehan, Bruckless

Annie McLaughlin, Convoy

Laura Connolly, Lifford

Rosaline O'Sullivan, Greencastle

Mary Threasa Haughey, Teelin

Joseph Sheerin, Rathmullan

The sudden death has taken place of Joseph Sheerin, Creeve, Rathmullan.

His remains will repose at his home. Requiem mass on Wednesday July 14 at 11 am in St Joseph’s Church Rathmullan. Burial afterwards in Rathmullan Cemetery.

In accordance with H.S.E. and Government guidelines, wake and funeral are private to family and close friends, with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

Funeral mass can be viewed on MCN Media St Jospeh’s Church Rathmullan on the following link:

https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-joesphs-church-rathmullan

Family flowers only.

Bridget McGroarty, Moville

The death has taken place of Bridget McGroarty, wife of Raymond, Magherard House, Ballynally, Moville.

Bridget's funeral mass will take place on Wednesday July 14 at 11am in St Pius X Church, Moville followed by burial in Ballybrack Cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.movilleparish.com

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, funeral and burial are private to family and close friends only with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Donegal Alzheimer's Society c/o Any family member.

Kathleen Meehan, Bruckless

The death has occurred of Kathleen Meehan, Calhame, Bruckless.

Remains reposing at her home. Removal on Wednesday morning to the Church of Saint Joseph and Saint Conal, Bruckless for funeral mass at 11 am.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to current Government and HSE Guidelines, the funeral is restricted to family members only please, with a maximum of 50 people permitted. Family flowers only please.

The funeral mass will be streamed live on the Facebook page Bruckless Church Saint Joseph and Saint Conal.

Annie McLaughlin, Convoy

The death has occurred of Annie Mc Laughlin (née Kelly),13 Main Street, Convoy.

Peacefully at Brindley Manor Nursing Home, Convoy. Beloved wife of the late Michael John and much loved mother of Shaun, cherished sister of the late Sarah, Mary Ellen, Susan, Maureen and Hugh, dearly loved grandmother to Paul, Michael and Kathleen.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her son, daughter in law Jenny, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Funeral leaving Mc Cool’s Chapel of Rest, Ballybofey on Wednesday, July 14, at 6.30 pm to arrive at St.Mary’s Church, Convoy at 7 pm. to repose overnight. Funeral Mass on Thursday, July 15, at 11 am with Interment afterwards in the old Cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired , directly to St. Vincent De Paul Branch, Convoy or care of any family member. The Requiem Mass will be streamed live via Craigs media Facebook Page at www.fb.me/rvh.northwest

In compliance with current HSE and Government restrictions the House, Funeral and Burial will be Strictly Private to the family only please, with a maximum of 50 people permitted in the church.

Laura Connolly, Lifford

The death has taken place, July 11 2021, of Laura Connolly – 101 Croaghan Heights, Lifford.

Cherished daughter of Rosemary and Jimmy, much loved partner of Joe, dearly loved mother of Jamie, loving sister of James, Jmi and the late baby Theresa

and beloved granddaughter of Theresa and the late Andy Connolly and the late Rose and Foncie Brennan.

Funeral leaving her home on Thursday July 15 at 10am for Requiem Mass in St Patrick`s Church, Murlog, Lifford at 11a.m.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Deeply regretted by her heartbroken parents, partner, son, brother, granny and family circle.

In accordance with current restrictions (re: Coronavirus) the house and funeral will be private to family only please.

The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam http://clonleighparish.com/ webcam.

Rosaline O'Sullivan, Greencastle

The death has occurred of Rosaline O'Sullivan, Radharc Na Mara, Carrowtrasna, Greencastle.

Rosaline passed away peacefully with her loving family. Deeply and sadly missed by her husband Donal, children Mary, Kevin and Danny. son-in-law Eoin Hamdam, her grandchildren Dylan and Jamie, daughter-in-law Anita and her loving sister Mary Kelly. Rosaline will be sadly missed by her wide circle of friends.

Funeral Mass for Rosaline will take place on Thursday, July 15, at 11am in St. Mary's Church, Ballybrack, Moville with burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member.

Mary Threasa Haughey, Teelin

The death has occurred of Mary Threasa Haughey (nee Doogan) on July 11, 2021, suddenly.

Very deeply and sadly missed by her husband Seamus, loving family, son Paul and daughters Emer and Aine, daughter in law Oliva and sons in law Bernard and Ciaran. Her brothers Paddy, John and Donal and sister Ann, sisters in law, brothers in law, her grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

Remains reposing at the family home in Ranakilla. Removal on Wednesday morning for 11 am funeral mass in St Columba's Church, Carrick with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

In accordance with HSE and government guidelines the funeral is private to family only please with a maximum of fifty people permitted.

