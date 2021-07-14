Donegal PUP recipients dip below 7,000

The number of people in receipt of the Pandemic Unemployment payment (PUP) in Donegal has dipped to below 7,000 for the first time since 2020. And almost 4,000 have signed off on the payment since the beginning of June.

They are now 6,895 people in receipt of the payment, from last week's figure of 7,255, a weekly reduction of 360.

At the start of June, the number of PUP recipients in the county stood at 10,796 - a reduction since then of 3,901.

Compare that to the start of February when 16,439 people were benefitting from the emergency payment in the county.

At its height in May of last year, the Donegal figure was in excess of 22,000 recipients.

Commenting on this week's specific PUP figures, Department of Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys added:

“Since February, over 270,000 people have closed their PUP accounts as they returned to work.

“The fall in numbers further demonstrates the progress we are making in re-opening our economy and getting businesses back open.

“Over the coming weeks, we can expect the overall number of recipients to fall further, particularly as we move to re-open indoor hospitality.

“The Government’s overarching approach will continue to be one that is cautious and prioritises the health of our citizens.

“While we are making great progress, we must carefully monitor the trajectory of this virus in the weeks and months to come.”