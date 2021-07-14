Donegal PUP recipients dip below 7,000

Since start of June, almost 4,000 have returned to work in Donegal

Donegal PUP recipients dips below 7,000

Donegal PUP recipients now below 7,000

Reporter:

Michael McHugh

The number of people in receipt of the Pandemic Unemployment payment (PUP) in Donegal has dipped to below 7,000 for the first time since 2020. And almost 4,000 have signed off on the payment since the beginning of June.

They are now 6,895 people in receipt of the payment, from last week's figure of 7,255, a weekly reduction of 360.

At the start of June, the number of PUP recipients in the county stood at 10,796 - a reduction since then of 3,901.

Compare that to the start of February when 16,439 people were benefitting from the emergency payment in the county.

At its height in May of last year, the Donegal figure was in excess of 22,000 recipients.

Commenting on this week's specific PUP figures, Department of Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys added:

“Since February, over 270,000 people have closed their PUP accounts as they returned to work.

 “The fall in numbers further demonstrates the progress we are making in re-opening our economy and getting businesses back open.

“Over the coming weeks, we can expect the overall number of recipients to fall further, particularly as we move to re-open indoor hospitality.

 “The Government’s overarching approach will continue to be one that is cautious and prioritises the health of our citizens.

 “While we are making great progress, we must carefully monitor the trajectory of this virus in the weeks and months to come.”

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie