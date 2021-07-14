Deaths in Donegal, Wednesday evening, July 14, 2021

The following deaths have taken place:

Mary Duffy, Bundoran

Daniel Mulholland, Westmeath and Ballybofey

Annie McLaughlin, Convoy

Laura Connolly, Lifford

Rosaline O'Sullivan, Greencastle





The death has occurred of Daniel (Danny) Mulholland, Thomastown, Killucan, Co. Westmeath and formerly of Ard McCarron, Ballybofey, July 12, 2021, unexpectedly at his residence.

Pre-deceased by his bother Raymond, sadly missed by his sons Daniel and Mark, his daughter Alison, brother Joe (Dublin), sisters Celine (Cheltenham) and Liz (London), son in law Alex, daughter in law Elizabeth, brothers in law Bernard and Chris, sister in law Annie, grandchildren Conor, John, Masen, Myah and Jordan, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

In keeping with current Government guidelines regarding public gatherings Daniel’s Funeral Mass will take place this Tuesday July 20 at 11am in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar, followed by interment of ashes in Drumboe cemetery.

The funeral mass will be streamed live via the parish webcam at https://www.churchservices.tv/stranorlar

Mary Duffy, Bundoran



The deaths has occurred of Mary Duffy, London, England and formerly of No.2 Magheracar Cottages, Bundoran.

Peacefully in London. Beloved sister of Teresa (London). Deeply regretted by her sister, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Memorial Mass will take place this Saturday, July 17, at the Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Bundoran at 10am, followed by burial of Ashes in St. Ninnidh's Cemetery, Newtown, Bundoran.

Due to current restrictions a maximum of 50 people allowed in Church.

Mass can be viewed online at www.magheneparish.ie

Annie McLaughlin, Convoy

The death has occurred of Annie Mc Laughlin (née Kelly),13 Main Street, Convoy.

Peacefully at Brindley Manor Nursing Home, Convoy. Beloved wife of the late Michael John and much loved mother of Shaun, cherished sister of the late Sarah, Mary Ellen, Susan, Maureen and Hugh, dearly loved grandmother to Paul, Michael and Kathleen.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her son, daughter in law Jenny, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Funeral leaving Mc Cool’s Chapel of Rest, Ballybofey on Wednesday, July 14, at 6.30 pm to arrive at St.Mary’s Church, Convoy at 7 pm. to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Thursday, July 15, at 11 am with Interment afterwards in the old Cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired , directly to St. Vincent De Paul Branch, Convoy or care of any family member. The Requiem Mass will be streamed live via Craigs media Facebook Page at www.fb.me/rvh.northwest

In compliance with current HSE and Government restrictions the House, Funeral and Burial will be Strictly Private to the family only please, with a maximum of 50 people permitted in the church.

Laura Connolly, Lifford

The death has taken place, July 11 2021, of Laura Connolly – 101 Croaghan Heights, Lifford.

Cherished daughter of Rosemary and Jimmy, much loved partner of Joe, dearly loved mother of Jamie, loving sister of James, Jmi and the late baby Theresa

and beloved granddaughter of Theresa and the late Andy Connolly and the late Rose and Foncie Brennan.

Funeral leaving her home on Thursday July 15 at 10am for Requiem Mass in St Patrick`s Church, Murlog, Lifford at 11a.m.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Deeply regretted by her heartbroken parents, partner, son, brother, granny and family circle.

In accordance with current restrictions (re: Coronavirus) the house and funeral will be private to family only please.

The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam http://clonleighparish.com/ webcam.

Rosaline O'Sullivan, Greencastle

The death has occurred of Rosaline O'Sullivan, Radharc Na Mara, Carrowtrasna, Greencastle.

Rosaline passed away peacefully with her loving family. Deeply and sadly missed by her husband Donal, children Mary, Kevin and Danny. son-in-law Eoin Hamdam, her grandchildren Dylan and Jamie, daughter-in-law Anita and her loving sister Mary Kelly. Rosaline will be sadly missed by her wide circle of friends.

Funeral Mass for Rosaline will take place on Thursday, July 15, at 11am in St. Mary's Church, Ballybrack, Moville with burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member.

