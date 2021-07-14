Cllrs highlight need for fire engine on Tory Island

Tory Island
The need to have a fire engine on Tory Island was raised at a recent online meeting of Glenties Municipal District.
Independent Councillor Micheál Choilm Mac Giolla Easbuig said that there are islanders who are trained on the island and that a second-hand fire engine must be found for the island.
Sinn Féin Councillor John Shéamais Ó Fearraigh agreed saying that there must be a second-hand fire engine somewhere in the country that could be put onto the island.
Councillors were informed that a report would be sought from the fire service.
