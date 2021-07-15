Donegal woman in hit and run to be laid to rest today

Donegal woman in hit and run to be laid to rest today

The late Laura Connolly

Reporter:

Connie Duffy

Email:

connie.duffy@iconicnews.ie

Lifford will come to a standstill this morning (Thursday) as locals pay their final respects at the funeral of the young woman killed in a hit-and-run incident at the weekend.

Laura Connolly (34) from Croaghan Heights, was walking along the N15 near the roundabout at Townparks, when she was struck by a vehicle in the early hours of Sunday morning.
Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene at approximately 2.45am.

Ms Connolly was taken from the scene by ambulance to Letterkenny University Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Gardaí said they believed she was struck by a white van that failed to remain at the scene.
Gardaí say their investigations are continuing.

They have appealed for witnesses to come forward and are also asking those with video footage, including dash cam, from the scene and along the route to make it available to them by contacting Letterkenny Garda Station (074) 9167116 or the Garda confidential line (1800 666 111).

In an emotional tribute shortly after the sad news broke on Sunday, her uncle Andy Connolly said the death of his "happy, go lucky, bubbly niece" had devastated her family.

Local parish priest, Fr Colm O'Doherty said Laura was a popular member of the community and that the news of her passing has caused shock and deep sadness.

"Words sometimes cannot really sum up exactly how people are feeling or the sense of complete shock that's in the family circle and in the wider community circle," he said.

"It's a very close-knit community where Laura lived....It's an absolute tragedy. It's just very, very hard to put into words."

The priest said Laura was due to marry her fiancé Joe in September 2022 and had been to look at wedding dresses just hours before the tragic incident.

"It's just so, so sad," he added. "She was looking forward to new beginnings for life and then it just wasn't to be. She will be terribly missed."

Tributes have also poured in on social media since the news of Laura's sad death, with many speaking of a beautiful young woman who was "always the life and soul" of whatever company she was in.

Laura is the cherished daughter of Rosemary and Jimmy, much loved partnerof Joe, dearly loved mother of Jamie, loving sister of James, Jmi and the late baby Theresa and beloved granddaughter of Theresa and the late Andy Connolly, and the late Rose and Foncie Brennan.

Her funeral service will take place at St Patrick's Church, Murlog, this morning at 11am.
She will be laid to rest following the Requiem Mass in the adjoining cemetery.

It can be viewed live via the parish webcam:
http://clonleighparish.com/webcam

