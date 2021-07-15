Another forty patients awaiting beds in region's two hospitals for second day running

Another forty admitted patients were waiting on a bed on Thursday morning in the region's two major hospitals.

This was the same figure as of Wednesday morning, with the numbers down by two at Letterkenny.

There were 22 patients waiting for beds at Letterkenny University Hospital (LUH) and a further 18 at Sligo University Hospital (SUH). The Sligo hospital caters for people from the south of Donegal, as well as Leitrim.

It is the fourth day running that more than 20 patients have been waiting for beds at LUH, according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO).

At LUH as of this Thursday morning, five patients were said to be waiting on beds in the Emergency Department, while the remaining 17 patients were awaiting beds in wards elsewhere in the hospital.

SLIGO UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL

At SUH, 12 of the 18 patients were said to be waiting on beds in the Emergency Department, while the remainder were awaiting beds in wards elsewhere in the hospital.

On a number of occasions in recent times, the Saolta Healthcare groups who operate the hospital say that patients have been experiencing long waiting times to be admitted from the Emergency Department an acute bed.

People were being asked to contact their GP or GP Out Of Hours Service in the first instance if their health problem is not urgent.

Nationally, 280 admitted patients are waiting for beds this morning, according to today’s INMO Trolley Watch. 198 patients are waiting in the emergency department, while 82 are in wards elsewhere in the hospital.