Service workers witness abuse tactics such as starving families and not allowing members to get the Covid-19 vaccination

Those working at the Domestic Violence Centre in Donegal have experienced a high increase in domestic violence referrals with abuse tactics, such as starving the family, depriving the family of money and not allowing family members to get the Covid-19 vaccine, according to the manager of the centre, Doctor Marie Hainsworth.

Threats

Dr Hainsworth says that many of these cases “are basically domestic hostage situations” where it has been “very risky” getting the family out of these situations.

In some cases, ongoing threats are being made not only to families but to anyone supporting them including external family members, friends and workers, she says.

Families have also been faced with threats of deportation or having children removed into State care.

The centre works with other agencies to help families who are living in difficult domestic situations at present.

Gender-based violence disproportionately impacts women

Dr Hainsworth was speaking in relation to the recent comments made in Dáil Éireann by Minister of State for Special Education and Inclusion Josepha Madigan who said that she was a victim of sexual assault, and said there are “very few women” her age who haven’t been sexually abused.

Ms Hainsworth said that gender-based violence disproportionately impacts women but finds that this fact can be undermined: “I think there is always a push to undermine gender-based violence and minimise it firstly by saying it happens equally to men and then in effect dismissing it as everyday and acceptable behaviour that’s no big deal.

“Behind every assault be it domestic or sexual, and there is a strong overlap between the two, there is a real victim and a society that is also undermined and eroded if these attacks are not stopped,” she said.

Upsurge in calls

This year those who work at the Domestic Violence Services have witnessed the difficulties that families have endured during the pandemic - as have those agencies who work hand in hand with them to help those living in dire situations.

There has been a dramatic increase in the number of women seeking support from the Donegal Domestic Violence Services from the onset of the pandemic, with more than 100 women contacting the essential service a month, according to a recent report.

In terms of statistics relating to domestic and sexual violence Donegal almost always ranks third in the country after Dublin and Cork which means it requires substantial investment, she said.

Report

Findings contained in a national report by Safe Ireland show an average of almost 2,000 women and 411 children were in receipt of some kind of support from domestic violence services, such as a refuge, counselling, accompaniment, information or advice, each month since last March.

She added that Donegal also has more urban-style statistics.

She continues to urge people to reach out to them as they have a team approach working across a number of agencies which include; housing, Tusla, family support gardaí, private security and themselves to deal with the complexities that many cases now carry so no situation is unworkable and you can be supported.

Staff at the Donegal Domestic Violence are funded though Tusla (under the national Domestic, Sexual and Gender Based Violence Services programme) and receive some support from Victims of Crime for their legal support work.

They apply for smaller grants and are always open to receiving donations.

The website gives women lots of advice and information and includes the option to translate the help and advice into any language. Their website (www.donegaldomestic violenceservices.ie) has a donate button where you can make a donation.

Origins

DDVS was started in 1991 following the murder of a local woman by her ex-husband. In response to this tragic event a group was formed that received support from the North Western Health Board to manage a three-bedroomed house in Letterkenny, which became the refuge.

In 2014 after a number of years of lobbying, funding was secured through the Department of Environment to develop a purpose built refuge site. This is the current location that the service operates from and it provides four self-contained accommodation units on an emergency basis for families / individual women seeking to flee domestic abuse situations.

Contact

Donegal Domestic Violence Services provides 24-hour crisis support and information for women and their children who are experiencing domestic abuse. It works to empower and support women to regain, reclaim and retain control of their lives and to live free from the fear of violence and of abuse.

The 24-hour helpline is 1800 262677 and gives access to a trained worker.