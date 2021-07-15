Ireland is 18 months overdue in applying EU money laundering rules – MEP

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

MEP Chris MacManus has said Ireland is now 18 months late in implementing crucial EU anti-money laundering legislation.

“Such delays do not help the country’s reputation given the massive financial activity that goes through Dublin” the MEP who represents the north west and Midlands has said.
 

“Delays of this nature and still with no set date for implementation, distinguish Ireland as lagging way behind in tackling money laundering. Given the huge financial activity – including shadow banking – that takes place in Dublin, this is not a good look to say the least and potentially leaves the state facing substantive financial penalties," the Sinn Féin MEP said.
 
“The EU has already called ‘Strike One’ on the government by issuing a Letter of Formal Notice in May 2020. Now over a year later, the Fifth Anti-Money Laundering Directive (AMLD) is still not in effect. In his reply, the Minister pointed to technical issues but the fact is that 19 of the other 26 Member States have implemented the directive in full.
 
“Unfortunately, given that Ireland was ultimately fined for late implementation of the previous Fourth Anti-Money Laundering Directive we must step up and ensure that when it comes to issues of financial crime we are to the fore, not straggling behind. The Fifth AMLD includes critical measures to tackle new challenges such as cryptocurrencies and must be fully in place as soon as possible. It is not just reputational issue but one of practical concern.”
 

