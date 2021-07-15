Donegal gardaí seize €6.00 worth of cannabis


Operation part of aim to to disrupt, dismantle and prosecute drug trafficking networks

Some of the cannabis that the Letterkenny gardaí seized last night

Letterkenny Gardaí stopped a car overnight and the driver tested positive for the presence of cannabis.

A search of the car resulted in the seizure of suspected cannabis with an approx. street value of  €6,000. Two people were arrested and were charged to appear at a future sitting of Letterkenny District Court.

According to the gardaí this seizure forms part of #OperationTara, an enhanced national anti-drugs strategy, which was launched by Garda Commissioner Drew Harris on July 2.

"The focus of Operation Tara is to disrupt, dismantle and prosecute drug trafficking networks, at all levels - international, national, local - involved in the importation, distribution, cultivation, production, local sale and supply of controlled drugs.

"We urge the public to report any information they have regarding drug dealing within their communities in Donegal," a spokesperson said.

Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 

Letterkenny Garda Station (074) 9167100 

Milford Garda Station (074) 9153060 

Ballyshannon Garda Station (071) 9858530 

Buncrana Garda Station (074) 9320540

