Important announcement on Ballyshannon Agricultural Show 2021

Chairperson Conal Kane of the Ballyshannon Agricultural Show, has said that it was with "great regret and sadness" that its 2021 event has had to be cancelled.



“The show was due to take place on Sunday 15th August but due to the ongoing Covid 19 Pandemic and on the recommendations of The Irish Shows Association we have had no other option but to cancel this year’s show," he said.

He added: “We value the safety and welfare of every person associated with our show in any way, above all else.

“For this reason, to attempt to run such a large event, or any alternative, smaller show or event in its place, in such uncertain times, would be irresponsible, reckless, and unfair to all the people who are working so hard in our community to keep themselves and others safe.

“We would like to thank all our Volunteers, Sponsors, Gardai, Judges and Landowners who have been so generous to us over the years; the Exhibitors who come from all over; and the general public who have attended the show every year.

“We are already in the planning process for the 2022 Show which will take place on Sunday 21st August.

“In the meantime, stay safe and stay apart. We wish you and your families safe passage during this incredibly difficult time.

See you all in 2022!”