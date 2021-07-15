Donegal folk urged to join the team undertaking the 100km Challenge for GOAL this August!

Humanitarian aid agency, GOAL, is appealing to young and old in Donegal to join its 100km in August challenge to raise much needed funds to support its work with vulnerable communities all over the world.

GOAL is inviting people to run, walk, cycle or swim 100km over the month – and to have lots of fun at the same time!

While it is a tough challenge, it is a novel way for supporters to make a huge difference helping GOAL respond to humanitarian crises in 14 countries around the world.

The beauty about the challenge is that it can be done at your own pace – and with family and friends in their local areas, or while they are away on staycation.

GOAL director of fundraising, Eamon Sharkey, said: “This is a time of the year when people all over Ireland are taking advantage of the long days and getting outdoors. After the tough time with Covid-19 and lockdown it is great to see communities enjoying the beautiful amenities all around them. We are appealing to people of all ages to enjoy the great outdoors whilst supporting GOAL’s work at the same time.”

“Last year GOAL supported more than 14.3 million people in Africa, Latin America and the Middle East in the areas of nutrition, health, livelihoods and emergency response. Our teams have also rolled out Covid-19 awareness programmes in all our countries. We cannot do this vital work without the support of the people of Ireland.”

GOAL has created a Facebook group of people taking on this challenge. Those who sign up get a special 100km Challenge T-Shirt.

You can join the group today. Take on the challenge and become part of a team making a real difference!

https://www.goalglobal.org/100km-in-august/