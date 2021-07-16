RTÉ star Kathryn Thomas filming in Malin Head
Everybody who's anybody is holiday-staying in Inishowen this summer.
Ali Farren, who manages Malin Head Community Centre and showcases the beauty of Ireland's most northerly parish by day and night, met popular broadcaster, Kathryn Thomas, there on Monday.
Kathryn was at the Tower in Malin Head recording her new television series, which will be broadcast on RTÉ.
Virtual tour.
Not being one to miss a heaven sent opportunity, Ali wasted no time telling Kathryn about the recently launched virtual tour of beautiful Malin Head, which can be accessed the world over at: www.enjoymalinhead.ie.
The user-friendly interactive tour can also be enjoyed at: www.malinheadcommunity.ie/tour/
According to Ali, the Malin Head segment of Kathryn's programme will air in August.
