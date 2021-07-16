A good yarn in Clonmany
Talented Inishowen handweaver and textile artist, Claire Harkin, is holding an exhibition of her work.
The event is taking place on Saturday, July 17, 2021 in the Weaver's Cottage at Glendowen Craft Shop, from 12pm to 5pm.
Everyone is welcome to visit and see this new collection of handwoven art pieces and other work by Claire. You will also get the chance to see a weaving demonstration on the Glendowen Craft Shop's restored antique loom and see how handwoven Donegal tweed is made.
Please phone 0879806948 for enquiries.
