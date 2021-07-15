Update on roadworks in the Glenties Municipal Area

Update on roadworks in the Glenties Municipal Area

Roadwork update in Glenties MD

Reporter:

Michelle Nic Pháidín

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

Here is a quick update on roadworks in your area: 

1.N56 Kilkenny Letterilly: Works are now completed with only minor snaggingto be done.

2.N56 Dungloe to Cloghbolie: Construction is ongoing and progress is good. The work is almost 55% complete. Completion is expected by the end of of the first quarter of 2022. Works have begun in the Littlebridge area and this may cause some local traffic delays.

3.N56 Letterilly to Glenties (Kilraine): Construction is ongoing. The section from Glenties to Kilraine will be tendered later in 2021. Some design issues are yet to be resolved.

4.N56 Dungle to Glenties  Land acquisitions continue.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie