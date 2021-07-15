Update on roadworks in the Glenties Municipal Area

Roadwork update in Glenties MD
Here is a quick update on roadworks in your area:
1.N56 Kilkenny Letterilly: Works are now completed with only minor snaggingto be done.
2.N56 Dungloe to Cloghbolie: Construction is ongoing and progress is good. The work is almost 55% complete. Completion is expected by the end of of the first quarter of 2022. Works have begun in the Littlebridge area and this may cause some local traffic delays.
3.N56 Letterilly to Glenties (Kilraine): Construction is ongoing. The section from Glenties to Kilraine will be tendered later in 2021. Some design issues are yet to be resolved.
4.N56 Dungle to Glenties Land acquisitions continue.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.