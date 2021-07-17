All systems go for Summer Camp in Ballyshannon

Fun to be had in Ballyshannon
Places are filling up nicely at the Rockfield Community Co-op Summer Camp in Ballytshannon.
You do need to book and they have places for 40 kids every day. The easiest way to book is to e-mail: paulinemclaughlin@live.com to secure your place.
Alternatively you can also ring Pauline on (086) 1740817.
The organisers are busy devising new obstacles and fun drills so if you see strange lights in the night passing Rockfield that's staff out putting the final touches to a course that would test even Ireland’s fittest family.
Remember everything is outdoors so whilst we have put in an order for sunshine for the first week in August please do bring weather appropriate clothes.
