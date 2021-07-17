Local documentary film for 32nd Galway Film Fleadh

Lurganboy poet, Stephen Murphy has scripted a short new documentary film The Trust Machine, which will premiere at this year’s 32nd annual Galway Film Fleadh, which runs online from Tuesday next, July 20 to Sunday, July 25.
The short film is directed by Ristéard Ó Domhnaill who made The Pipe back in 2010 about the Rossport community in Mayo and the Shell2Sea movement.
