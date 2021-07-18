Come out and help keep the Donegal coast clean

Bundoran Clean Coasts Group is looking for you

The next Bundoran Clean Coasts Group beach clean is on Thursday, July 22 at 7pm and every fortnight after that.

Meeting at the Rougey Suite at the rear of Bundoran Community Centre and will last approximately one hour.

The Clean Coasts programme through the Clean Coasts volunteering effort aims to facilitate community guardianship of adopted stretches of coastline; establish and support Clean Coasts groups who form a network engaged in coastal management, environmental actions, and education activities; enhance the value of the coastline by reducing the impact of litter and other environmental damage thus restoring the aesthetic appeal and increasing the amenity and economic value to local communities and tourists.

If you are interested in:

- Beach clean-ups
- Marram grass planting and other dune management practices
- The establishment, support and promotion of voluntary community action groups
- The provision of education opportunities to groups
- Improving access routes to and around coastal locations
- Promotion and protection of sites of importance of biodiversity such as SPAs/SACs/NHAs

then this is the group for you.

If you would like to be involved in the group, contact the group via message here or e-mail: bundorancommunity centre@gmail.com.

