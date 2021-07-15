Man, 80, dies after Donegal road collision

The man was injured in the road traffic collision at Meadow Hill, Raphoe
An 80-year-old man who was hospitalised following a road traffic collision in Donegal has died.
The man was injured in the road traffic collision at Meadow Hill, Raphoe, on Tuesday, July 13 and passed away on Thursday.
Gardaí say inquiries are ongoing.
