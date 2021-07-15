Airline service provider announced for Donegal – Dublin route

Up, up and away from July 26

Airline service provider announced for Donegal – Dublin route

Donegal Airport - back in action again

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

It will be all systems go from Monday, July 26 when the Swedish Airline Amapola Flyg AB will resume the connectivity from Donegal Airport to Dublin. The PSO contract was awarded for 7 months and will be reviewed in line with annual procedures at the beginning of the year.

The flight time of 8:20am is being retained as this is the busiest route accommodating business people, hospital patients and students.

Flights will operate twice a day at 08:20am; 16:40 from Donegal to Dublin whilst the
flights leaving Dublin will be at 15:10pm; 18:20pm.

Bookings can now be made on their website www.amapola.nu

Local councillor Noreen McGarvey said this is a huge relief to the local community and businesses and also to the management and staff at Donegal Airport.

"I wish to thank all those involved in bringing this major issue to a favourable
resolution in such a short space of time," she said.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie