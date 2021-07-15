Popular Donegal holiday resort hit by Covid outbreak

Part of the popular north-west Donegal spot, Corcreggan Mill, Dunfanaghy,has been closed following a Covid-19 outbreak.



The news broke this evening in the form of an update on their Facebook page. Corcreggan Mill has a wide range of quirky and budget-friendly accommodation which provides the perfect base from which to explore this beautiful part of the county.

The team there outlined their current position and what they hoped to do going forward.

It read:

"It is with heavy hearts that we are announcing the closure of our serviced accommodation units for a minimum of 10 days from yesterday (Wednesday) 14th July. This includes our glamping accommodation (Bell Tents and Railway Cabins) and our Millhouse rooms.

"The ongoing Covid-19 outbreak in the local area has meant that 90% of our team have now been affected by the outbreak and are now in isolation, leaving us with no alternative but to close our serviced accommodation units until such time as it is safe and viable to re-open.

"All guests affected by the closure have been contacted by our team but if you are due to visit Corcreggan Mill between now and 25th July, and have any queries or concerns, please do not hesitate to contact us at info@corcregganmill.com and we will do our best to resolve your query.

In relation to future guests the team say that from Monday 26th July onwards, we they will be re-assessing the situation and are hopeful that they can reopen subject to there being a sufficient number of staff available to provide the service.

"All staff will be retested and must return a negative result before they can return to work. If we need to extend the closure period beyond 25th July, we will contact guests directly.

"We understand that this is hugely disappointing to guests impacted by the closure and we can only apologise for the inconvenience caused.

"It is a very difficult situation for everyone involved and we would ask our guests and customers to bear with us whilst we navigate our way through a nightmare situation, with little to no advice or support being provided by the health authorities.

"We will provide updates on our social media as and when they become available. In the meantime, please do not hesitate to contact us if you have any queries or concerns."